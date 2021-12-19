WILLIAMS, Elizabeth B., It is with deep sorrow that the family of Elizabeth "Libby/Lib" Jeanette Williams (nee Bland), 94, announces her passing on December 11, 2021. She died peacefully at home of natural causes. Elizabeth was born on June 30, 1927 in Bud, W.Va. in a house with no running water. Her middle name came from a nurse who was in attendance. They moved to Alderson, W.Va., where her father was hired as a meat cutter at the local Kroger store. As the Great Depression enveloped the world, they survived because of growing a large garden, raising chickens and selling milk from their Jersey cows. She and her sister, Margaret Ann, would deliver fresh milk on their bicycles for 10 cents a quart. The theme of family and working together resonated throughout Elizabeth's long life. Libby graduated from Alderson High School in 1945 as WWII ended in Europe. She was the last surviving member in her class of 1934 and was a princess in the May Day court of her senior year. After graduating, some time was spent in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, where she learned how to "square the corners" when making a bed - a skill which was passed on to her children. It was also in high school that she met her sweetheart and future husband, Fred "Gus" Williams, to whom she was married for 60 years. They were married in Clifton Forge, Va. on March 19, 1947. After the war, they moved to Richmond. Those early years were challenging for Lib, raising two young children and adjusting to a life in the big city with her husband working most of the time. As Fred rose through the ranks from park policeman to eventually become Chief of Recreation and Parks, they were able to live in city-owned housing in Bryan Park and Westover Hills Park. The house in Bryan Park - now known as "The Keepers House" - she described as "cold and drafty." With the children in school, Libby worked at JC Penney and at the Bank of America, from which she retired. After retirement, she enjoyed travelling around the continental U.S., Hawaii, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the Carribbean. She also was a highly talented seamstress. Lib eventually moved to Bon Air, where she lived for the past 34 years. The last 14 years, after the sudden death of her husband, she lived alone and independently. She joined the Chesmond Woman's Club, actively maintained her yard, attended many local theater productions with her friend, Connie and did chair yoga at the age of 92. Her mind and memory remained clear and sharp up to the time of her death. Elizabeth will be remembered as one of the most humble, kind and considerate human beings one could ever meet. Even upon her deathbed, she frequently thought and inquired of others. She was a present, empathetic and attentive listener. She was a link that harkened back to simpler times and lived her life accordingly. Libby enjoyed her morning coffee, newspaper and building fires in the fireplace. Most of all, she loved her family. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Andy (Carol) Williams and Susan (Vernon) Parker; grandchildren, Allison, Christopher and Jason; and brother, Paul (Carol). She was predeceased by her husband, Fred; granddaughter, Megan; parents, Clay and Della Bland; and siblings, Tommy, Louise, Virginia and Margaret Ann. Interment took place in Hollywood Cemetery with a private graveside ceremony. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.