My best friend Ella Mae Wood ( sister ) dorm school at w.w.r.c in Virginia longtime . I never forget about her and she only tease me or Frank all the time and make me laugh laugh a lot . We are love her forever. Remember she only help Frank learn for sign language before we are take married long time as he said that you her Ella Wood so much . As remember she only come see me threes in Delaware . I am think of her all the time and wrote or talk on vp a lot . We miss her so much , love her sister forever Frank+ Teresa Morgan

Frank and Teresa Morgan Friend October 12, 2021