Ella Mae Wood
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
WOOD, Ella Mae, 64, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, September 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Willie Wood; and longtime companion, Samuel Harris. Ella worked with the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years and was happily retired. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted daughter, Elisa Wood; granddaughter, Serenity Price (Bean); siblings, Wanda, Kevin, Jimmy and Michael Wood; a host of other relatives and friends. Also she was a proud member of the deaf community. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the March Chapel with livestreaming available on the website.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
My best friend Ella Mae Wood ( sister ) dorm school at w.w.r.c in Virginia longtime . I never forget about her and she only tease me or Frank all the time and make me laugh laugh a lot . We are love her forever. Remember she only help Frank learn for sign language before we are take married long time as he said that you her Ella Wood so much . As remember she only come see me threes in Delaware . I am think of her all the time and wrote or talk on vp a lot . We miss her so much , love her sister forever Frank+ Teresa Morgan
Frank and Teresa Morgan
Friend
October 12, 2021
I will miss you so much Ella and the girls will miss you. You were my best and dearest friend. I will miss your smile, our conversations and friendship. I will cherish the time we spent together from when we first met at Hampton. My condolences to Ej, Bean and the Wood family. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love you.
Ethel Atkins
Friend
October 3, 2021
