WOOD, Ella Mae, 64, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, September 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Willie Wood; and longtime companion, Samuel Harris. Ella worked with the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years and was happily retired. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted daughter, Elisa Wood; granddaughter, Serenity Price (Bean); siblings, Wanda, Kevin, Jimmy and Michael Wood; a host of other relatives and friends. Also she was a proud member of the deaf community. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the March Chapel with livestreaming available on the website.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.