Elleanor Koch Wilson
WILSON, Elleanor Koch, age 89, died on February 21, 2021, in Richmond. She was predeceased by her parents, Steele Blair and Jennie Harvey Koch; her siblings, Daniel Koch and Sarah May; her beloved son, H. Blair Wilson; and grandson, Charles Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Hugh M. Wilson, of Richmond; and her children, Byron (Cindy) of Holly Grove, Elleanor Wilson of Richmond, Wendell (Linda) of Mechanicsville, Clay (Kelly) of Glen Allen; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Wilson, of Mineral; as well as nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law, Nancy Koch and Pat Wilson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Following her graduation from Longwood College in 1954, Elleanor served in the American Red Cross and was assigned to the U.S. Army in Korea at the 38th Parallel. Elleanor began her teaching career at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton, Va. After marrying, she taught a number of subjects, including physical education, science, history and art in both private and public schools in Albemarle, Louisa and Goochland counties. She retired from Goochland County Schools. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, in the Holly Grove Christian Church Cemetery. Guestbook at lacyfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Holly Grove Christian Church Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Elleanor was my "Big Sister" at Longwood College. I still have the gold bracelet she gave me engraved to BEM from EGK. She was so compassionate.
Barbara Mays Hudson
January 29, 2022
