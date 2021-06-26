Menu
Ellen Skelton Childrey
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
CHILDREY, Ellen Skelton, 69, of Chester, Va., was called to her eternal home Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Betty Skelton; and brother, Howard Skelton. She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Childrey; sisters, Carolyn Kellar (Dan), Marilyn Young, Deborah Caviness (Kenny) and Jeanette Acree (Steve); sister-in-law, Diane Skelton; 11 nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-niece. She was a lifetime member of Stockton Memorial Baptist Church, where she served as a deacon and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a Past Bethel Guardian #51 Job's Daughters Intl. A genuine and joyous soul, she will be greatly missed by many. Her family will receive friends 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Stockton Memorial Baptist Church, 5100 Claypoint Road, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be private in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorial contributions to Stockton Memorial Baptist, P.O. Box 4153, Midlothian, Va. 23112 or to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Stockton Memorial Baptist Church
5100 Claypoint Road, VA
Jun
27
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Stockton Memorial Baptist Church
5100 Claypoint Road, VA
