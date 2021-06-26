CHILDREY, Ellen Skelton, 69, of Chester, Va., was called to her eternal home Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Betty Skelton; and brother, Howard Skelton. She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Childrey; sisters, Carolyn Kellar (Dan), Marilyn Young, Deborah Caviness (Kenny) and Jeanette Acree (Steve); sister-in-law, Diane Skelton; 11 nieces and nephews, 15 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-niece. She was a lifetime member of Stockton Memorial Baptist Church, where she served as a deacon and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a Past Bethel Guardian #51 Job's Daughters Intl. A genuine and joyous soul, she will be greatly missed by many. Her family will receive friends 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Stockton Memorial Baptist Church, 5100 Claypoint Road, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be private in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorial contributions to Stockton Memorial Baptist, P.O. Box 4153, Midlothian, Va. 23112 or to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2021.