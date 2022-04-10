HALL, Ellen Lynn, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. The first of five children, Ellen was born in Huntington, West Virginia on June 10, 1950 to the late Robert B. Hall and Dorothy (Glass) Hall. She is survived by her two daughters, Shannon Vescio and Alexandra Hall, both of Richmond; her daughter, Leslie Snead of Jacksonville, Fla.; her two granddaughters, Anna Vescio and Stella Giddings; plus her three sisters, Betsy Hall of Troy, Va., Anne Hall of Purcellville, Va. and Susan Hall of Menlo Park, Calif. Ellen was preceded in death by her brother, Kent Hall. In 1958, Ellen's family moved to Chicago, Illinois, where they lived until they moved to Richmond in 1966. She graduated high school from St. Catherine's School in 1968 and went on to earn a BSW and MSW from VCU. Ellen served as a mental health and addictions counselor for many years. She was a tireless advocate for all persons and families suffering from addiction and for oppressed and underserved persons and communities. Retirement allowed Ellen to indulge her passion for Sunday's NFL game, endless games of solitaire, adventures in baking and sitting on her porch visiting with her neighbors. She loved life, her family and her friends. She will be greatly missed. Friends are invited to a service celebrating Ellen's life to be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Church on 1000 Blanton Avenue in Richmond.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.