BLANOCK, Ellen Matthews Lynch, 66, of Powhatan, Virginia, passed away at her home peacefully after a long illness on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born in Lebanon, Russell County, Virginia on March 13, 1954. She was a graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and was an avid Tar Heels fan. Ellen also enjoyed spending time at the beach, traveling and going canoeing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Matthews Lynch Sr. and Elizabeth Keele Lynch. She is survived by her loving husband, Francis P. Blanock Jr.; two sisters, Martha L. Smith and Susan Lynch; a brother, Hugh Matthews Lynch Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and one special little man, "Moseley," her furbaby. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Pear Tree Cemetery, Onemo, Virginia. A procession will depart at 1:30 p.m. enroute to the cemetery from Foster-Faulkner Funeral Home, Mathews, Virginia. Please be advised that current state-mandated guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face coverings. We sincerely appreciate your understanding.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.