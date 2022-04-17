MAXEY, Ellen Ruth Clay, age 63, of Chester, Va., passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Born and raised in Alberta, Va., she was the daughter of the late Ernest Wilson and Lucy Clary Clay. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Clay. Ellen was a graduate of Brunswick County High School and Southside Virginia Community College. She loved her pets, working in her flowers and garden, watching birds, spending valued time with her family and taking trips to the mountains. She is survived by her husband, Michale Maxey; her children, Kellie Bowen and husband, Josh, Matthew Maxey and Erin McClaugherty; grandson, Dylan Thorpe; stepson, Michale P. Maxey; brothers, Ernest Clay Jr., Clarence Clay and Lawrence Clay, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, Va., followed by interment in St. Marks Cemetery, Cochran, Va. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.