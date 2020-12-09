Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ellen G. Schumarof
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
SCHUMAROF, Ellen G., 82, formerly of The Bronx, N.Y., Sophia, Bulgaria and Richmond, Va., passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. She was the daughter of Solomon and Jeanne Ginsberg; and the wife of the late Stephan Schumarof; and the great-aunt of the late Yoseph Chaim Paley. She is survived by her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Ilene and Marvin Paley; nephews, Michoel (Leah) and Yitzchok Paley (Joy); cousin, Isabelle Namenworth of Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews; along with dear friends, Tayna Wohner, Marge Hagen, Hugh and Maureen McElroy and many other loving and dear friends. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 9 (today), at Sir Moses Montefiore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keneseth Beth Israel, 6300 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sir Moses Montefiore Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I'm so sorry for the loss of this beautiful lady that was so nice and caring with anyone she came in contact with. She was a neighbor at the Guardian....she will be missed.
Terrie Martin
December 14, 2020
Dear Ilene and Marvin, We are sorry to hear of your loss. May God bless you and your family. Fondly, Rosemary and Randy Brown
Rosemary and Randy
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results