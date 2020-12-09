SCHUMAROF, Ellen G., 82, formerly of The Bronx, N.Y., Sophia, Bulgaria and Richmond, Va., passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. She was the daughter of Solomon and Jeanne Ginsberg; and the wife of the late Stephan Schumarof; and the great-aunt of the late Yoseph Chaim Paley. She is survived by her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Ilene and Marvin Paley; nephews, Michoel (Leah) and Yitzchok Paley (Joy); cousin, Isabelle Namenworth of Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews; along with dear friends, Tayna Wohner, Marge Hagen, Hugh and Maureen McElroy and many other loving and dear friends. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 9 (today), at Sir Moses Montefiore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keneseth Beth Israel, 6300 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226.