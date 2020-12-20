SCOTT, Ellen Smith, age 97, widow of Milton A. Scott Sr., and retired employee of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Hugh S. and Frances G. Smith; and three brothers, Joseph A., Herbert A. and J. Clifford Smith; and her sisters-in-law, Katherine Marks Smith and Maxine Price Smith. Surviving family members include her six children, Janice Whitehead (David), Milton A. "Buddy" Scott (Vicky Krabill), Allison Wright (Watson), Claire Gill (Tommy), Mary Frances Geho (Frank) and Ann Carpin (John); 16 grandchildren, Cal Whitehead (Katherine), Scott Whitehead (Kate), Katherine Whitehead Hutchens (Charles), Sally Scott Branch (Russell), Henry Scott (Lizzie) and Charley Scott (and their mother, Cristy Scott), Forrest, Meredith and Watson Wright Jr., Charles and Chris Gill, Franklin, Ellen Geho Finney (Tyler) and James Geho, Jack and Hank Carpin; and 12 great-grandchildren, Anne and David Whitehead, Ellie and James Whitehead, Charlie, Hunter, Thomas and George Hutchens, Evelyn, Thomas and Helen Branch and CeCe Scott. Many of her extended family members survive her, including special nieces and nephews with whom she shared a very close and loving relationship. Ellen was a loving mother and wife and wonderful caregiver to family. Her strong faith, devotion to family and contentment in spending simple moments together brought her all the joy she needed in life. She was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, where a private Mass of Christian burial will be held December 28, at 11 a.m. followed by a private burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to St. Bridget School, 6011 York Road, Richmond, Va. 23226.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.