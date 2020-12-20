SCOTT, Ellen Smith, age 97, widow of Milton A. Scott Sr., and retired employee of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Hugh S. and Frances G. Smith; and three brothers, Joseph A., Herbert A. and J. Clifford Smith; and her sisters-in-law, Katherine Marks Smith and Maxine Price Smith. Surviving family members include her six children, Janice Whitehead (David), Milton A. "Buddy" Scott (Vicky Krabill), Allison Wright (Watson), Claire Gill (Tommy), Mary Frances Geho (Frank) and Ann Carpin (John); 16 grandchildren, Cal Whitehead (Katherine), Scott Whitehead (Kate), Katherine Whitehead Hutchens (Charles), Sally Scott Branch (Russell), Henry Scott (Lizzie) and Charley Scott (and their mother, Cristy Scott), Forrest, Meredith and Watson Wright Jr., Charles and Chris Gill, Franklin, Ellen Geho Finney (Tyler) and James Geho, Jack and Hank Carpin; and 12 great-grandchildren, Anne and David Whitehead, Ellie and James Whitehead, Charlie, Hunter, Thomas and George Hutchens, Evelyn, Thomas and Helen Branch and CeCe Scott. Many of her extended family members survive her, including special nieces and nephews with whom she shared a very close and loving relationship. Ellen was a loving mother and wife and wonderful caregiver to family. Her strong faith, devotion to family and contentment in spending simple moments together brought her all the joy she needed in life. She was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church, where a private Mass of Christian burial will be held December 28, at 11 a.m. followed by a private burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to St. Bridget School, 6011 York Road, Richmond, Va. 23226.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
I worked closely with "Miss Ellen" for about 6 years in the mid-seventies at the Catholic Diocese of Richmond in the early days of Bishop Sullivan's tenure, along with Fr. Bill Lafratta and Brother Cos, sharing office space with her side-kick Dot Shewbridge in Campus Ministry and Youth Retreats. Ellen was perfect in so many ways: personable, friendly, tireless, sweet, cooperative, accommodating, organized, competent, efficient, funny, lively, faithful, God-loving and devoted to her treasured family. (Good-lookin', great personality - and YES, she could TYPE, too!) She truly blessed the lives of everyone who met her. Was she a walking saint? Yeah, probably! But there is no doubt that Ellen, an act of love and loveliness, is right now celebrating the fullness of the Incarnation with that segment of the Body that awaits the rest of us on the other side. Hasta la vista alli'.
Pray for us, Ellen!
Marty Moran
December 28, 2020
On Ellen´s 80th B´day she was the most dazzling Playboy Bunny EVER. That says a lot about a lovely lady with a grand sense of humor, twinkle in her eye & always time for you. Ellen will be missed by all her knew her.
Mary Wilson & Maupin Stewart
December 22, 2020
I´m sorry for the families loss but grateful that Ellen had such a long life and able to share it with her friends and family.
Bob Blackburn
December 21, 2020
Thinking of you all at this time. Such fond memories of your mom "back in the day."
Mary Blackburn Randolph
December 21, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. I was at St. Bridget's with Allison and Buddy
Sara Osborne
December 20, 2020
My dearest Ann, John, Buddy and
The rest of the Family, We are so
Sorry for your loss but so grateful
For the many years you had your
Mom. May your many memories
Sustain you in the days ahead. God bless you all. Sharon and
Chuck Hutcheson