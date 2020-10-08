Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ellen Smith Little
LITTLE, Ellen Smith, 79, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Les Little; children, Deanise Halderman and Steven Little (Joan Shifflett); grandchildren, Jessica Thomas (Daniel), Justin Halderman, Morgan Sanderson (Max) and Stephanie Martinez; great-grandchildren, Sarah and Samantha Martinez, Jessica and Jaela Halderman, Noah and Andi Sanderson; and brother, Curtis Burgdrof. Ellen is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 12, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Oct
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Oct
13
Interment
Dale Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I am sorry for the loss of my great Aunt. Love to my family.
Sandy Little
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 8, 2020