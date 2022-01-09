WALTON, Ellenor Helmick, 89, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord, December 24, 2021, after spending some time with her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert "Bobby" Walton; and her parents, Martin and Goldie Helmick. She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Puryear (Randy) and Bonnie Bond (Sam). She was proud of her four grandsons, Noah and Sam Ford and Matthew and Michael Puryear; and loved hugs from her two great-granddaughters, Bailey and Savannah Ford. Ellenor was one of seven children and is survived by brothers, Gibson Helmick (Ginger) and Ira Helmick (Mary); their children, Ira Jr., Carrie, Leslie, their families; and numerous nieces and nephews. She worked 30 years for C&P Telephone Company, rising from operator to management before retiring. She returned to work at Sprint Services, then BB&T Bank in Mechanicsville for 10 years before retiring for good. She was known for her sewing and baking skills. She often did alterations for friends and family and her fresh baked bread and rolls would melt in your mouth. She enjoyed watching Yankee's baseball games on TV if they were winning. She traveled to Alaska, Ireland and Florida to visit family. New Bethesda Baptist was her church home for many years and she loved her church family. She was a strong, capable and independent woman, but recently, her greatest desire was to join her husband, whom she loved so much, in heaven. God heard her prayers and she got the greatest Christmas gift ever. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held January 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.