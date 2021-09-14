CONDREY, Elmer, answered the Master's call on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Born September 18, 1931 to the late Vada and Robert Condrey, he left school at the age of 14 to help his dad haul lumber. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia; his three children, Debbie Rhodes (Carroll), Wenona Cabell and Randy Condrey (Peggy); four grandchildren, Scott (Dawn), Jason (Aimee), Chris and Jordan; five great-grandchildren, Emilie, Christa, Hunter, Chase and Harlee; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Condrey served in the National Guard for 16 years. He worked in life insurance for two years before forming his own agency with Nationwide, which he ran for 32 years. He was ordained a Deacon at the age of 27 and became Deacon Emeritus on November 19, 2017. He served as a trustee for Friendship and Chesterfield Baptist Churches, taught Sunday school and served on different committees through the years. Mr. Condrey served on the Industrial Authority Committee for Chesterfield County and as the Planning Commissioner for Amelia County. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and cutting wood with his chainsaw and he loved his John Deere tractor. His family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Chesterfield Baptist Church, where a funeral ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Chesterfield Baptist Church, 16520 Hull Street Road, Moseley, Va. 23120.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.