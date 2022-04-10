Menu
Elmer Curtis Felts
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street
Amelia, VA
FELTS, Mr. Elmer Curtis, age 80, of Amelia, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lewanna Dearman Felts; daughter, Sandra F. Bradshaw of Sanford, N.C.; son, Randall C. Felts and wife, Beth B. Felts of Roanoke, Va. He is also survived by a sister, Blanton F. Dodson (Aubrey); and a sister-in-law, Joan P. Felts. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer C. and Bessie Cave Felts; and brother, David M. Felts Sr. Curtis was retired from Lucent Technologies after 30 years of service, after which he turned to farming, which he loved. His other loves were hunting, fishing and helping friends and neighbors. He never knew a stranger. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia, with burial to follow at Moore's Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moores Cemetery Fund.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
