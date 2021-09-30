Menu
Elmira M. Taylor
TAYLOR, Elmira M., went home on wings of angels to be with the Lord on Monday, September 27, 2021. She was born in Richmond, Va. She leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her loving memory her husband, Roland Taylor; daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will follow immediately at 12 noon in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Elizabeth - you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Betty and Grover Hale
September 30, 2021
