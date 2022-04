ARCHER, Elnora Byrd, "Chucky," age 55, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She is survived by her mother, Mrs. Elenora M. Archer; two children, Jerica Archer and Thearon Archer; two grandchildren, four brothers, three sisters, a host of extended sisters and brothers, other family members and friends. Arrangements provided by Affinity Funeral Services, 804-477-3136.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2022.