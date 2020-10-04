WARD, Eloise Britton, 74, of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her home on Swift Creek. Eloise was preceded in death by her husband Richard F. Ward Jr.; and parents, Roland and Irene Britton. Eloise is survived by her children, Lauri Henderson (Eric), Alexis Ward and Richard F. Ward III (Phyllis); three grandchildren, Abigail and Ward Henderson and R. Franklin Ward IV; two brothers, John Britton (Katherine) and Roland Britton Jr.; sister, Ann Nicholas; nine nephews and five nieces. Eloise shared her love of life with family, friends and community and will be missed by many. Her passion for all things beautiful will never be forgotten. A lifelong, devoted member of Highland United Methodist Church, she served the Lord in many capacities especially as a faithful choir member. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Va. 23803. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Eloise's name to FOLAR Friends of the Lower Appomattox River, folar-va.org
.