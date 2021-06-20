DURRETT, Eloise Scruggs, 82, of Chester, Va., passed away on June 10, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and lover of chocolate. Eloise is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jerry Hartman, of the home; her daughter, Karen Durrett of Wilson, N.C.; stepson, David Hartman of Chapel Hill, N.C.; stepdaughters, Jean Durrett Sharpe and Mary Dudley Durrett, both of Richmond; granddaughter, Abigail Durrett of Wilson, N.C.; and her sister; Jean Heady of Colorado. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William W. Durrett; her parents, Albert and Mabel Scruggs; and her brother, John Scruggs. The family wishes to thank her caregiver, Mary Bruce, for taking such wonderful care of Ms. Ellie. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 22 at 11 a.m. in Dale Memorial Park, in Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4101 Fordham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23236.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.