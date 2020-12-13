FRANKLIN, Elsa Fay, (belovedly nicknamed "Faysta"), 80, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep at home (just as she wanted) on December 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin; father, James Pegram; mother, Edna Pegram; and brothers, Jimmy and Larry Pegram. She leaves cherished memories to her six devoted children, Donna Daniels (Danny), Lee Franklin (Debbie), Clark Franklin, Connie Stoots (Timmy), Daniel Franklin and Shannon Pecoraro (Richie); 10 loving grandchildren, Dana, Amanda, Sean, Rhys, Rhett, Estella, Charity, Ashley, Josh and Lou; 12 great-grandchildren; and two adoring brothers, Rev. Donald Pegram (Marie) and Harold Pegram (Shirley). Fay retired from The Home Depot in 2013, and spent her days of retirement enjoying special moments with her family, watching golf and Judge Judy (whose frankness reminded her of her own daughter), reading novels and telling Alexa to play her favorite songs. While she loved spending time with family, she also loved her time alone looking out at her beautiful water view, especially on a rainy "Fay" day. Though she was small in stature, Fay had a courageous, lively and feisty spirt. She had a quiet determination, fierce independence, the stubbornness of a mule and a hilarious sense of humor. She was "simply the best." All who knew her fell in love with her and wished she was their own. She was much more than the matriarch of her family, she was her daughters' best friend, her sons' rock and the most cherished only sister of four brothers, who battled over who loved her the most. Fay was the person you wanted to share a toast with, as well as the person you wanted to simply sit beside and enjoy the quiet. She was a loving mother, sister, Nana and Mena. She loved with her whole heart and showered her family with unconditional love and devotion. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known and been loved by her. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral service. There will be a Celebration of Life announced in early 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in her honor to support battered women at Safe Harbor Shelter at www.safeharborshelter.com
