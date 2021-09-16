CLARKE, Elsie Elnora Wade, On Saturday, September 4, 2021, God stepped out and looked over his garden of flowers and his angels of love and called our beloved Elsie Elnora Wade Clarke to his external garden. He knew Elsie had suffered long enough, so he extinguished her pain and carried her home.



Elsie Elnora Wade Clarke was born June 26, 1939 in Richmond, Virginia to the late John and Alease Wade; Elsie was their only child. Elsie accepted Christ at an early age and attended First Union Baptist Church faithfully until her health failed.



Elsie was educated in the Virginia school system and graduated from Central High School. She in later years, after raising her children, went on to nursing school here in Virginia.



Elsie was married to the late Charles Lindberg Clarke Sr. and from this union, two children were born, Charles Jr. and Lisa.



Elsie was a wonderful person, a devoted wife and mother; she loved spending time with family and friends. Elsie was a very wise and knowledgeable person. Elsie had an infectious laugh, always smiling and wanting to make those around her happy. She would give you the shirt off her back.



Elsie worked in the healthcare system at several nursing home facilities until her retirement. She loved helping others and was recognized as a devoted certified nursing assistant.



Elsie had a very special relationship with three of her cousins: Betty, who was constantly by her side during her illness and caring for her whenever she could. Doris, with whom she grew up in the home, spent hours talking to over the phone and visited her quite often. Pat, who lived out of state. They spent long hours on the phone talking to each other into the wee hours of the night. They were more like sisters than cousins. The love between them was phenomenal.



Elsie leaves to cherish her memory one son, Charles L. Clarke Jr.; two brothers-in-law, Clyde Clarke (Beulah), Clarence Clarke; one aunt, Peggy Slaughter-Pulliam; three devoted cousins, Doris Carroll, Betty Cox, both of Virginia and Efelda "Pat" Hairston-Young of Pennsylvania; and a host of other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; three lifelong devoted friends, Mary Carroll, Mary Epps and Bessie Dandridge.



Elsie was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa; five brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law.



Sorrowfully submitted the family,



When I Must Leave You



When I Must Leave You for a little while, please do not grieve and shed wild tears, and hug your sorrow to you through the years. But start out bravely with a gallant smile.



And for my sake and in my name live on and do all things the same. Feed not your loneliness on empty days but fill each waking hour in useful ways.



Reach out your hand in comfort and in cheer and I in turn will comfort you and hold you near. And never, ever be afraid to die, for I am waiting for you in the sky.



The Family…



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2021.