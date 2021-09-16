J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
CLARKE, Elsie Elnora Wade, On Saturday, September 4, 2021, God stepped out and looked over his garden of flowers and his angels of love and called our beloved Elsie Elnora Wade Clarke to his external garden. He knew Elsie had suffered long enough, so he extinguished her pain and carried her home.
Elsie Elnora Wade Clarke was born June 26, 1939 in Richmond, Virginia to the late John and Alease Wade; Elsie was their only child. Elsie accepted Christ at an early age and attended First Union Baptist Church faithfully until her health failed.
Elsie was educated in the Virginia school system and graduated from Central High School. She in later years, after raising her children, went on to nursing school here in Virginia.
Elsie was married to the late Charles Lindberg Clarke Sr. and from this union, two children were born, Charles Jr. and Lisa.
Elsie was a wonderful person, a devoted wife and mother; she loved spending time with family and friends. Elsie was a very wise and knowledgeable person. Elsie had an infectious laugh, always smiling and wanting to make those around her happy. She would give you the shirt off her back.
Elsie worked in the healthcare system at several nursing home facilities until her retirement. She loved helping others and was recognized as a devoted certified nursing assistant.
Elsie had a very special relationship with three of her cousins: Betty, who was constantly by her side during her illness and caring for her whenever she could. Doris, with whom she grew up in the home, spent hours talking to over the phone and visited her quite often. Pat, who lived out of state. They spent long hours on the phone talking to each other into the wee hours of the night. They were more like sisters than cousins. The love between them was phenomenal.
Elsie leaves to cherish her memory one son, Charles L. Clarke Jr.; two brothers-in-law, Clyde Clarke (Beulah), Clarence Clarke; one aunt, Peggy Slaughter-Pulliam; three devoted cousins, Doris Carroll, Betty Cox, both of Virginia and Efelda "Pat" Hairston-Young of Pennsylvania; and a host of other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; three lifelong devoted friends, Mary Carroll, Mary Epps and Bessie Dandridge.
Elsie was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa; five brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law.
When I Must Leave You
When I Must Leave You for a little while, please do not grieve and shed wild tears, and hug your sorrow to you through the years. But start out bravely with a gallant smile.
And for my sake and in my name live on and do all things the same. Feed not your loneliness on empty days but fill each waking hour in useful ways.
Reach out your hand in comfort and in cheer and I in turn will comfort you and hold you near. And never, ever be afraid to die, for I am waiting for you in the sky.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2021.
My deepest sympathy to the family of Elsie Clarke. She was a kind and loving person and will be truly missed
Mary carroll
Family
September 22, 2021
2 Elise Clarke Family my Sympathy & Prayers, I was a co-worker & friend. I will miss laughing, talking crazy stuff on the phone with her.Elise was alots of fun, nice person. RIP Elise your friend Veronica.
Veronica Kenney
Friend
September 18, 2021
My sincere sympathy is extended to the entire family of Elsie Clarke. It was an honor and a privilege to have known her since 1979. May she rest in peace.
Anthony Fierro
September 16, 2021
To the Wade & Clarke Families
May our Lord bless and comfort you during this time of grief. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Connie Christian Mormon
Constance Christian Mormon
School
September 16, 2021
May the memories of Ms. Elsie surround you during this time and give you strength in the days ahead. May you find comfort in the midst of your sorrow. Kathy, Grace, and Barbara Slaughter.
Kathy, Grace, Barbara Slaughter
Family
September 14, 2021
I will miss you so very much cuz seen you and talking to you every chance I get. Much love ❤❤❤
Curtis Graves aka (chuckie)
Family
September 11, 2021
Elsie was my sister-in-law. You could not have found a more genuine person if you searched the entire world. I'm sending you a broken heart Elsie. Love, your brother-in-law, Clyde.
Clyde Clarke
Family
September 11, 2021
Elsie I will miss you, and miss chatting with you about the soap opera. I know there's no more pain for you. I love you and you will always be in my heart ❤.
Doris Carroll
Family
September 10, 2021
Elsie's son, Charles (Jr) asked me to put up a post on his behalf (as most of you are aware, he does have vision issues). Jr sends his thanks to family and friends for their love and support. He's hanging in there and doing as well as can be expected, at this time of great loss. Thank you...God bless .
Charles Clarke
Family
September 10, 2021
Elsie has gained her wings...she will be missed....
Pat Young
Family
September 10, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful Sister. I will love you, and miss you always. In my heart ❤ you will be, always