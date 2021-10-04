JONES, Elsie M., (Manuel), 83, of Varina, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Manuel; mother, Dorothy Manuel (Goode); and sister, Dorothy Anne Janes (Manuel). She was a gifted beautician by trade, gaining notability in the prominent Black community for her work and stylish beauty shop, Manuel's Beauty Box, from the late 1960s through the 1970s and did fashion modeling early in her career. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wylesia M. Williams (Aldridge), Stephanie E Aldridge; three grandchildren, Shelby M. Tiggett, Justin M. Tiggett and Brittany K Banks; great-grandson, Gavin A. Joyner (Tiggett); and devoted friend, Mrs. Evelyn (Laura) Ribbon. Family and close friends will gather to celebrate her life and homegoing on Saturday, October 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. The gathering will be held at the Meredith Creek Clubhouse across from 9530 Meredith Creek Lane. The community is located at the corner of Springfield and Hungary Roads.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2021.