ROBINSON, Elsie, 95, of Glen Allen, departed this life March 25, 2022. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing 4 to 8 p.m. Monday. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Abner Baptist Church (Glen Allen); online condolences: owensfuneralservices.com