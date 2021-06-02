Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elva Lee Kidd White
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
WHITE, Elva Lee Kidd, 95, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren M. White; her parents, Henry Clay and Susie Seymour Kidd; and her sister, Elizabeth Redford. She is survived by her sons, William Brent White (Andrea) and Warren Randall White (Kathy); grandchildren, Angela Blue (Jeff), Beau White (Kiley), Chad White (Rebecca) and Chris White; great-grandchildren, Madison, McKenna and Masie Blue, Maeve and Mac White, Eleanor, Madeline and Beatrice White. Elva was born in South Hill, Va., and moved to Richmond to attend Smithdeal Massey Business School. She was married to Warren White for 47 years until his death in 1992. For over 40 years, she worked in the insurance industry and retired in 1989 as Assistant Vice President and Personal Lines Manager at HRH Insurance Company. She was a member of Boulevard Methodist Church for over 50 years. She later joined Third Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and served as a Deacon. She had a deep faith in the Lord Jesus and lived her life accordingly. She loved crafts, gardening, bowling, planning reunions, walking four miles a day and visiting those in nursing homes. In retirement, she traveled to Israel, Alaska, Spain and Germany, as well as visited Yellowstone and other national parks. She made friends everywhere she went. Elva embraced change. Even at 95, she was adept at using Facebook, Zoom and Facetime. She created her own cards on her PC, which arrived in the mailboxes of hundreds of her friends and family over the years. Her life can best be summarized in the refrain of the hymn, "Others":

Yes, others, Lord, yes, others; let this my motto be;

Help me to live for others, Help me to live for others,

That I may live like Thee, That I may live like Thee.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe, who cared for and loved her so well. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Third Church, 600 Forest Ave., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Elijah House Academy (elijahhouseacademy.org).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Jun
4
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Third Church
600 Forest Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Elva was one of my residents and I absolutely adored and loved her. I haven't spoke to her in months and it breaks my heart to know I'm just finding this today that she's no longer with us. I'm heartbroken right now
Shemeka Morton
Work
July 16, 2021
Elva was a very special woman and I was blessed to have known her and to be one of many who walked 4 miles a day with her for four years. Our talks about Jesus and our faith will some of my most me precious memories!! I love you,Elva and look forward to seeing you again in Heaven!
Jane Goins
Friend
July 13, 2021
She was a wonderful friend to our mother ADELE. After Orville pasted away she called her everyday. We are praying for you and your family.
Charles and KATHI Williams.
June 3, 2021
Heaven has a new angel. RIP
Charlotte Staples
Other
June 3, 2021
I met My friend when she had surgery. She was so sweet and loving to everyone. I would call her and she always made me smile. She was such an inspiration. Always young at heart. I will truly miss her. I loved her very much
Linda Young
Friend
June 2, 2021
Having just received a very special angel. I took care of her when she heard her on and numerous surgeries she had on her knees and hips she was a sweet loving woman and I really enjoy like keeping in touch with her. She always thought of others and always had something nice to say to make you smile. I will definitely miss talking to her. She will truly be missed I love her dearly.
Linda young
Friend
June 2, 2021
Your Friends and Fan - NEM Thu
June 2, 2021
Our paths crossed when you were my patient 21-25 years ago and our bond was immediate . I cherish our times together , your amazing cards throughout the years, our phone calls and your advice and support. I miss you terribly but I know you are in the arms of our loving God . You will stay close in my heart forever . We had just talked 2 weeks ago
Sally Massie Glynn
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results