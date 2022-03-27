YATES, Elva Berry, 86, of Charles City County, passed away on March 19, 2022, after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, the Reverend Alexander C. "Yukkie" Yates; and by her parents, the Reverend Alexander B. Berry Jr. and Hazel Windley Berry Bullman Palmer.



She is survived by her daughter, Anne Curry Yates Rice (Craig) of Longview, Wash. and Alexander C. Yates II (Claire) of Charles City. She is also survived by her adored grandchildren, Stephanie Rice, Melissa Lay, Charlotte Yates Flannagan, Leslie Yates and Curry Yates; and also by her great-grandchildren, Aiden Lay, Adalynn Lay, Alexander Bellotto and Jade Flannagan. She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Sandy Berry (Gibbie), Win Baker (Eddie) and Tim Berry (Linda) and their children and grandchildren.



Elva grew up in Charles City County, graduated from Charles City County High School and was valedictorian of her 1953 class. She attended Emory and Henry College.



Elva was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice and used this talent to entertain while in high school and college and to enhance worship wherever she was attending church. She loved to sing and she loved beautiful music.



Her husband, Yukkie, served Virginia United Methodist churches in Bedford, Brookneal, Winchester, Gum Spring, Fairfax, Alexandria and Norfolk, among others. Elva was always his strong partner in these ministries teaching Sunday school, leading choirs and providing spiritual support.



While living in Northern Virginia, she managed the food service for British Aerospace at Dulles International Airport, where the British employees loved her delicious southern country cooking. She also worked as a first grade teacher in Brookneal and a librarian in Goochland and taught at the former Samaria Native American School in Charles City.



After retirement, she and Yukkie returned to Charles City County. She rejoined Memorial United Methodist Church and served in many capacities. She also worked as the Assistant Registrar of Voters for Charles City County and participated in Red Hat Society and United Methodist Women.



Elva loved sports and was a boisterous fan of the Washington Commanders and VCU Rams basketball.



Most of all, Elva loved her family. She thrived on time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved the many happy times with her large extended family.



A celebration of her beautiful life will be held on Saturday, April 2, at 12 p.m., at Memorial United Methodist Church, 11000 Courthouse Rd., Charles City, Va. 23030. A reception will follow.



To remember Elva, please make donations to Memorial United Methodist Church at 11000 Courthouse Rd., Charles City, Va. 23030, with "Elva Yates Memorial Fund" written in the memo line.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.