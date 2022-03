Dear Mrs Sandi and family......I was sorry to read of your husband and dad´s death. Mr. Emerson, was one in a million. He knew everyone´s name, treated all with kindness and helped where he could. I appreciate the way he spoke to all with the gentle voice that he had. He will be missed by all of us at FBCRICHMOND...and I am so thankful you shared him with us. Blessings and prayers during this difficult time. With love, Martha B.

Martha Barnhill Friend June 4, 2021