Emily C. Bucknam
BUCKNAM, Emily C., of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the lord on March 24, 2022 on her 97th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and son, Allen. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews; devoted nieces, Debra Tarantino and Melinda Campbell; and her church family from Ramsey and Elkhardt. She was secretary of Elkhardt Baptist Church for 40 years and was a devoted member of Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. The family would like to thank the staff at Laurels of Willow Creek for the love and care they provided for Emily. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Prospect United Methodist Church, 707 Prospect Rd., Prospect, Va. 23960.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2022.
