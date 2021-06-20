Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Emily Blake Chowning
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
15 C F Edwards Ln
Saluda, VA
CHOWNING, Emily Blake, 91, owner of Nimcock Gallery, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her home in Urbanna.

She was born December 10, 1929 in the family home in Topping and was the daughter of the late Minnie and Raymond Blake. She and her late husband, Shep founded Nimcock Gallery in 1966. After his death in 2009, she ran the business until the day she died. She is survived by her son, Larry Chowning (Dee) of Urbanna; daughter, Susan Hoar (Wayne) from Williamsburg; and grandchildren, Tyler Hoar (Laura), Damon Chowning (Sarah), Cara Tyler (Joe), Peyton Blodgett (Jacob) and Hannah Straub (Nathan); and great-grandchildren, Michaela Chowning, Kasey Hoar, Harper Blodgett, Connor Chowning, John Henry and Will Tyler and Charlie and Henry Straub. She was preceded in death by her beloved great-grandson, Caleb Chowning.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Middlesex County Volunteer Fire Department, 335 Virginia St., Urbanna, Va., 23175 or Middlesex County Rescue Squad, 17684 General Puller Hwy., Deltaville, Va., 23043. A private service is planned at Urbanna Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on June 27. An open house will follow at her home from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
her home
VA
Jun
27
Service
2:00p.m.
Urbanna Baptist Church
VA
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
