Emily Ann Russell Todd
TODD, Emily Ann Russell, 96, died March 22, 2022, widow of John "Jack" Todd. Born in Ohio, she majored in Home Economics at the University of Cincinnati, earning her teaching degree. She moved with her family, first to Norfolk, then Richmond, Va. in 1958. A member of Trinity Lutheran Church, she sang in the choir and was president of LWML. She traveled the world with Jack, her husband of 72 years.

Emily is survived by her four children, Barbara VanO'Linda (William), Jean Dierkes, Carol Todd and John Todd Jr. (Kim); eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2315 N. Parham Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229. Contributions may be made to Trinity.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
