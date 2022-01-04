BEVAN, Emlyn Brown "Brownie", 92, passed peacefully on December 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antha and Thomas Bevan; brother, Thomas; and sister, Audrey. He is survived by his loving wife, Chris; and beloved dog, Oakie; his three daughters, Patricia (Keith), Bonnie (Jim) and Betty; grandchildren, Josh (Michelle), Brandon (Robyn) and Brittany (Cory); great-grandchildren, Mason, Timothy and Bryson. Brownie was an avid hunter, member of Bruington Baptist Church and involved in the King and Queen Historical Society. The family will receive friends and family Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, Aylett, Va. 23009. Interment will be private. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing while in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the King and Queen Historical Society Scholarship Fund, c/o Patrick McLemore, P.O. Box 129, King and Queen Court House, Va. 23085 or Bruington Baptist Church Building Fund, 4784 The Trail, Bruington, Va. 23023



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.