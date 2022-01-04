BEVAN, Emlyn Brown "Brownie", 92, passed peacefully on December 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antha and Thomas Bevan; brother, Thomas; and sister, Audrey. He is survived by his loving wife, Chris; and beloved dog, Oakie; his three daughters, Patricia (Keith), Bonnie (Jim) and Betty; grandchildren, Josh (Michelle), Brandon (Robyn) and Brittany (Cory); great-grandchildren, Mason, Timothy and Bryson. Brownie was an avid hunter, member of Bruington Baptist Church and involved in the King and Queen Historical Society. The family will receive friends and family Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, Aylett, Va. 23009. Interment will be private. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing while in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the King and Queen Historical Society Scholarship Fund, c/o Patrick McLemore, P.O. Box 129, King and Queen Court House, Va. 23085 or Bruington Baptist Church Building Fund, 4784 The Trail, Bruington, Va. 23023
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
Brownie, you and Chris were so much help years ago when one of John Draine"s boys moved back to the fatrm. Your friendship has been very dear to us. My God bless your family. You will be in hearts forever.
David and Sharon Draine
Friend
January 5, 2022
Brownie you will be dearly missed my friend,, Hunting season will just not be the same without you Boss ... My condolences to the family...
Alvin Belfield
Friend
January 4, 2022
Our prayers and love are coming your way. We love Browny and Christie. Please let us know if we can do something for you all.
Roby and Emily Epps
Friend
January 4, 2022
Betty,
I am so sorry for your loss. I fondly remember your Dad from so many years ago as being a wonderful man. Hugs and prayers for the difficult days ahead.
Robin Westmoreland Gauldin
January 4, 2022
Within our store of memories
Uncle Brownie holds a place apart
For no one else can ever be
More cherished in our hearts.
David & Joy Bevan
Family
January 4, 2022
