Emma W. Anderson
ANDERSON, Emma W., 71, of Henrico, departed this life Friday, March 25, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband, Herbert "Flick" Anderson; beloved daughters, Angela, Latonia and Kenya Anderson; cherished niece, Anastasia Rain Daniels; and her dearest girl, Jase Alayna Mayo; a host of other relatives and friends; including devoted cousin, Lena Burrell. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022. Family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Celebration of Life service 12 noon Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1920 Fairmount Ave. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.
