Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Emma Brown Jones
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
JONES, Emma Brown, aged 88 years, born April 5, 1932, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va. Beloved mother of Carolyn, Willie (Cynthia), Annie Rose "Reds" and Estella Brown. A viewing will be held at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23222 on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Graveside visitation at 12 noon, followed by the service and interment at 1 p.m. in the Jerusalem United Church of Christ Cemetery in Palmer Springs, Va., on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Alexandria, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23222
Sep
26
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Jerusalem United Church of Christ Cemetery
, Palmer Springs, Virginia
Sep
26
Interment
1:00p.m.
Jerusalem United Church of Christ Cemetery
, Palmer Springs, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Cousin Emma will be greatly missed. She had a great impact on our family, she was the go to one who had answers to all family questions. To our family cherish the sweet memories we have and always remember earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. Love always cousin Gladys
Gladys Day
Family
September 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jennifer Branch and Family
September 19, 2020
Mom Brown Jones was just that a mom to all that came in her surrounding.
So full of love and life.
Many good times with my addition mom ,sisters&family.
We will miss you on this earth but, more blessing knowing you would be saying
{ You all take care each other}
Much love mom Brown Jones
Kit
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 23, 2020