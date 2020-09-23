JONES, Emma Brown, aged 88 years, born April 5, 1932, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va. Beloved mother of Carolyn, Willie (Cynthia), Annie Rose "Reds" and Estella Brown. A viewing will be held at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23222 on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Graveside visitation at 12 noon, followed by the service and interment at 1 p.m. in the Jerusalem United Church of Christ Cemetery in Palmer Springs, Va., on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Alexandria, Va.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.