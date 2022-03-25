COLEY, Emma Frances Galloway, 98, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ peacefully on March 22, 2022. Her family was by her side. Mrs. Coley was born January 3, 1924 in Richmond, Va. She attended John Marshall High School. She worked at Aetna Insurance as a bookkeeper after high school until their daughter was born. She was the Administrative and Financial Secretary for Central United Methodist Church for over 25 years. She worked there until she was 92 years old. She had the distinct honor of being the oldest and longest-serving United Methodist Church secretary in Virginia. Mrs. Coley was the beloved wife of Hubert Ray Coley Jr. for almost 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband; and their daughter, Linda Coley Murray; and her husband, Gordon; and her parents, Charles Wyndham Galloway and Gladys Spain Galloway. She was also predeceased by her sister, Edith G. Shaw and her husband, C. Raymond Shaw Sr.; her nephews, C. R. Shaw Jr. and Wyndham Thomas Shaw; and niece, Jane Galloway Shaw Glass. Mrs. Coley is survived by five nieces and their families: Susan Rhyne (Jim) of Charlotte, N.C., Sarah Biggs (Roy) of Southern Pines, N.C., Mary Ann Bisher of Jacksonville, Fla., Martha Lanier (Larry) of Jacksonville, Fla. and Edie Harwell (David) of Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Emma and Hubie served faithfully in the Youth Department at Central United Methodist Church.



Many of these youths remained friends for life. They loved to entertain friends and family at their place on the Rappahannock River and on their boat, the "Lady Em," traveling on the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. Loving her sister's eight children as their own, she and Hubie often included them in their activities. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 1211 Porter Street, Richmond, Va. 23224. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. in the fellowship hall next to the sanctuary. Pastor Shayne Estes will officiate the service. Burial will be at Maury Cemetery. The family is being served by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to honor Mrs. Coley may do so by making a contribution in her name to Central United Methodist Church, 1211 Porter Street, Richmond, Va. 23224.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2022.