MCLAUGHLIN, Mrs. Emma Lou Barbara, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early hours of December 4, 2020. She was born December 12, 1934, in Saint Petersburg, Fla., to the late Edwin and Selma (Letzring) Sapp. Emma Lou graduated from the Arkansas School for the Deaf and Blind in 1954 and later moved to Staunton, Va., to work as a housemother at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, where she met her husband, Paul McLaughlin, at a homecoming football game.
Emma Lou was one of a kind and an entertaining story teller. She loved to attend church, crochet and dress in red- sometimes from head to toe.
Emma Lou was preceded in death by her siblings, Melvin Letzring, Paul Sapp, Garvin Sapp, Lowell Sapp, Carlynn Joseph, Stanton Sapp and Elwin "Skip" Sapp. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Paul McLaughlin; her beloved dog, Diamond; and her children, Garvin McLaughlin, Amanda Hollowell (Rick) and David McLaughlin (Crystal). She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Peyton McLaughlin, Alexandra McLaughlin and Grace Hollowell.
At this time, there are no arrangements/services planned. Those desiring may make donations to the Deaf Mission at First Baptist Church in Emma Lou's name at fbcrichmond.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.