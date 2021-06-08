PERALDO, Emma J, May 4, 1944 to May 26, 2021.
Mrs. Emma June Hill Peraldo went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2021 in Plano, Texas. Formerly of Charlottesville, Va., she was married to Roger W. Peraldo for 57 years. She is survived by daughters, Angela B. Thompson (Scott) of Plano, Texas, Alisha L. Brown (Mark) of McKinney, Texas, and Autumn L. M. (Rachid) of North Africa; grandchildren, Regan and Keller Thompson, Zachary Brown; and brother, W. K. (Ken) Hill and wife, Betty, of Pinehurst, N.C.; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Peraldo of Coconut Creek, Fla. A private family burial was held at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery with a memorial service planned for June 14. The family requests donations to Mission to the World Account #16120, P.O. Box 744165, Atlanta, Ga. 30374-4165 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 in her honor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.