Emma J. Peraldo
1944 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charles W. Smith and Sons, McKinney
601 S. Tennessee
McKinney, TX
PERALDO, Emma J, May 4, 1944 to May 26, 2021.

Mrs. Emma June Hill Peraldo went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2021 in Plano, Texas. Formerly of Charlottesville, Va., she was married to Roger W. Peraldo for 57 years. She is survived by daughters, Angela B. Thompson (Scott) of Plano, Texas, Alisha L. Brown (Mark) of McKinney, Texas, and Autumn L. M. (Rachid) of North Africa; grandchildren, Regan and Keller Thompson, Zachary Brown; and brother, W. K. (Ken) Hill and wife, Betty, of Pinehurst, N.C.; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Peraldo of Coconut Creek, Fla. A private family burial was held ­­­­­­­­­­­­at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery with a memorial service planned for June 14. The family requests donations to Mission to the World Account #16120, P.O. Box 744165, Atlanta, Ga. 30374-4165 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 in her honor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.
Roger we are so sorry to hear of Emma's death. Please know we are thinking of you!
John Groome
Friend
June 2, 2021
Hello Roger
Nancy and I read of Emma Jean in the Daily Progress. We share in your grief.
I think of you often, Roger. Not like all the time but when I picture a man of character who comes to mind if I need a model of devout living. Charlottesville is a better place for you and Emma Jean having lived here. (And gone down hill fast since you left!!)
I hope our lives will connect again. Meantime all the best to you and your family from Nancy and me.
JL
John Lowry
Friend
June 2, 2021
I truly enjoyed knowing Emma as a fellow preschool teacher, and member of Trinity. A person as loving and godly as Emma will be missed by so many whose lives she touched. May God's peace and comfort be with all of you as you go forward.
Joan Brockington
Friend
May 31, 2021
Angie and family, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. I will always fondly remember the Peraldo family as a staple to the Johnson Village "family". God Bless.
Daphne Hartline Lascano
May 31, 2021
Many wonderful memories of Emma, a gracious lady and friend. My condolences to you, Roger, and to your lovely family.
KAY OCONNELL
May 31, 2021
Roger, Angie, Alyssa & Autumn - we will profoundly miss our dear friend, Emma. She was truly a "sister" to John and sweet loving sister to Mary Beth. Our summers have never been the same since we moved. We love you all deeply! Emma, may you be waiting for us when Jesus calls us home, too! You can confidently walk us around that golden city.
John and Mary Beth Kuebler
Friend
May 30, 2021
Roger, Autumn and family, It is so sad to lose Emma; such a wonderful long-time friend and neighbor. Clay and for my late wife Sybil.
Clay Sisk
Friend
May 30, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your sweet momma! Thinking of your family at this difficult time!
Alice Quillon Mooney
May 30, 2021
Emma and Roger were the real deal. Their Christian devotion, not worn on their sleeves, were and ever present help when encountering a need. A delightful Saint she was that always shared a smile whenever our paths crossed in our travels with Roger at Warfield- Rohr !
Chuck & Pat Maurice
Family Friend
May 29, 2021
It is sad heart to hear about your lost! It was a pleasure to beable to work with your beloved and to call her a friend! I will always remember the beautiful smile she shared especially when she was truly happy about something special! May God give you peace and comfort during this time! Be blessed and sincere sympathy! Mrs Carson Lewis
Carson Lewis
Friend
May 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results