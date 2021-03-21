Menu
Emma Lee Snead
SNEAD, Mrs. Emma Lee, age 98, of Manakin-Sabot, peacefully departed this life March 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ollie Snead Sr.; and one daughter, Dorothy Snead. She is survived by her children, Ruby Richardson (Calvin) and Ollie Jr., Wesley (Jennifer), Elbert, Wayne (Connie), Jermaine (Paulette) and Rita Snead; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, among them one who was devoted through the years, Jean Johnson; and cousins and other relatives; and friends, among them two who have been faithful through the years Mrs. Helen Robinson and Mrs. Bernice Robinson. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where private family services will be held and where Mrs. Snead can be viewed Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Services will be livestreamed at www.jenkinsjr.com, 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
April 6, 2021
Dearest Wayne and family,My thoughts and prayers are with each and every one of you.Your Mom was blessed too have lived a long life of 98 years.O give thanks unto the Lord for he is good and his mercies endures forever.Lena
Lena Trotter
March 29, 2021
Mrs Emma was a strong woman of faith. She had a strong will to live and did all she could to maintain a normal life. She is a part of my family. I had several opportunities to serve as her caregiver. She was an inspiration to me. She lived a long life thanks to God's grace. Her children took excellent care of her. I pray that God's peace with keep you. Please hold on to those precious memories. She will always be in your heart. Much peace and prayers to you family. She is resting in the arms of Jesus.
Peggy Snead
March 25, 2021
My condolences to the Snead family. Phyllis Taylor, Nursing classmate and friend of Dorothy.
Phyllis Taylor
March 23, 2021
