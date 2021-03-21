SNEAD, Mrs. Emma Lee, age 98, of Manakin-Sabot, peacefully departed this life March 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ollie Snead Sr.; and one daughter, Dorothy Snead. She is survived by her children, Ruby Richardson (Calvin) and Ollie Jr., Wesley (Jennifer), Elbert, Wayne (Connie), Jermaine (Paulette) and Rita Snead; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, among them one who was devoted through the years, Jean Johnson; and cousins and other relatives; and friends, among them two who have been faithful through the years Mrs. Helen Robinson and Mrs. Bernice Robinson. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where private family services will be held and where Mrs. Snead can be viewed Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Services will be livestreamed at www.jenkinsjr.com
, 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2021.