Mrs Emma was a strong woman of faith. She had a strong will to live and did all she could to maintain a normal life. She is a part of my family. I had several opportunities to serve as her caregiver. She was an inspiration to me. She lived a long life thanks to God's grace. Her children took excellent care of her. I pray that God's peace with keep you. Please hold on to those precious memories. She will always be in your heart. Much peace and prayers to you family. She is resting in the arms of Jesus.

Peggy Snead March 25, 2021