Emma Lou White Taylor
TAYLOR, Emma Lou White, 90, of Richmond, died September 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Taylor. She is survived by her son, James W. Taylor and his husband, David Ochman, of Beaufay, France; sister, Patricia W. Wrenn; niece, Lynda W. Beasley and her husband, Johnnie and Lynda's children, Kathryn Frazier and Brandon Frazier, of Oxford, N.C.; cousin, Ben F. White Jr. and his husband, James Howard, of Durham, N.C. Lou graduated from UNC Women's College with a degree in Sociology. She was a social worker and later settled in Richmond to become a homemaker. Lou was a bright and witty woman who loved life and her family. She will be greatly missed by all. A private graveside service will be held at noon on October 6 at Elmwood Cemetery in Oxford, N.C. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Elmwood Cemetery
Oxford, NC
