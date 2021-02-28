TILLER, Emma Louise Williamson, devoted spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, 86, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 26, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Clyde and Sophie Williamson. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Karen T. Garcia; son-in-law, Melville Pemberton; and her siblings, James C. "Jimmy" Williamson Jr., John V. Williamson and Mary Ann W. Cheek. She is survived by her beloved husband, Claude Tiller; children, Patricia Lynn Tiller, Connie T. Pemberton and David A. Tiller (Kimberly); grandchildren, Melissa P. Lane (Tim), Jonathan M. Pemberton (Shannon), Philip A. Pemberton, Alexandra L. Pemberton, Rachel A. Tiller and Emma G. Tiller; great-grandchildren, Molly, Connor, Gabriella, Allison, Sydney and Hunter; sister, Mildred W. Burnham. Louise's life was her family and she lived for all of her "favorites." Her love and generosity were particularly evident in the more than 60 years of love and total care she gave to her oldest daughter, Patricia, who suffers with Cerebral Palsy. She answered to many names, including "Louise," "Weezy," "Momma," "Maw," "Aunt Louise" and of course, "Nanny." She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Bliley's – Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where her funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be private at Bermuda Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.