ALCOCK, Emmett Beverly, 95, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at his home. He was born in Richmond, Va. on March 20, 1926, the son of the late Thomas Melvin Alcock and Sara Isabelle Thomas Alcock.



Emmett married Evelyn Ritchie Alcock April 8, 1951 and March 29, 1994. She preceded him in death on March 9, 2020. He married Dorothy Lacy Alcock September 5, 1985, who preceded him in death on June 2, 1993. He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, John Ritchie Alcock; brother, Thomas K. Alcock; and sister, Ann Bassette Alcock Snead.



Emmett worked for his uncle a year and half before joining the U.S. Navy in 1943, at the age of 17. He was dedicated to his county and proudly served as active and in the Reserves for 32 years. Emmett was one of the few remaining World War II Veterans. After active duty from the U.S. Navy, he became an electrician and was a member of Local 666, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. In January 2020, he was presented with a 70-year citation and pin for his loyal and faithful years of membership. Emmett was a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church, Westhampton Lodge No. 302 A.F. & A.M., Richmond Scottish Rite Bodies, Washington Royal Arch Chapter No. 9, Richmond Commandery No.2, Knights Templar of Virginia and Acca Temple.



The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, with a masonic memorial service following at 7 p.m. A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Mark Rooks and Rev. Jim Hunsucker, will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Grass Cemetery, 3042 Blue Grass Valley Road, Blue Grass, Va. 24413.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.