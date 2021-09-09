Menu
Emmett J. Morgan
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Thomas Jefferson High School
MORGAN, Emmett J., 76, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Hebron Presbyterian Church, located at 1040 Shallow Well Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103. Following the memorial service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Hermitage Country Club from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Hermitage Country Club, 1248 Hermitage Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103. Emmett was born in Richmond, Va. to Emmett Joseph Morgan and Mary Repass Morgan on August 30, 1945. He attended high school at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va. He graduated from the University of Richmond in 1967. He married Brenda Drummond on September 5, 1981. Emmett was senior executive for major insurance companies throughout a distinguished working career. His last position was with Richmond-based Markel Corporation. He served our country honorably as part of the United States Army at Fort Knox, Ky., earning the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. Since 1984, Emmett was an active member of Hermitage Country Club. He served on the board in numerous committee roles and was president of the club from 1993 to 1995. Emmett was affectionately known as the "Mayor of the Taproom." He made it a point to get to know anyone that passed through the doors of the Greatest Room in Golf. He enjoyed a good cigar, a dirty martini and was delighted to have you join him in civil conversation. Emmett's insightful influence on Hermitage culture, combined with his unrivaled passion for fellow members, junior golf and, importantly, Hermitage employees, is a lasting legacy. Emmett was Hermitage. Emmett was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Repass Morgan and Emmett Joseph Morgan. Emmett is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Morgan; sisters, Beverly Morgan, Carolyn Akers (Greg) and Beth Giddings (Brian); son, Christopher Scott Morgan; and granddaughter, Mackenzie Vanderlaan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent toThe Emmett J. Morgan-Junior Valentine Scholarship Fund, 1248 Hermitage Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hebron Presbyterian Church
1040 Shallow Well Rd., Manakin-Sabot, VA
Sep
10
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hermitage Country Club
1248 Hermitage Rd., Manakin-Sabot, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I can honestly say he was one of the greatest men I have ever known. I miss him dearly
Tom Griffith
Friend
November 17, 2021
So very sorry to learn of your loss. Emmett will surely be missed by all.
Patty Garrett Wilmoth
September 11, 2021
Emmett was a delightful, entertaining guy and good friend to many. We´ll all miss him.
Elam C. (Sandy) Toone
Friend
September 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Annette and Buddy Nixon
School
September 9, 2021
Your friends at Markel
September 9, 2021
My condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Morgan. I had the pleasure of knowing him while working with Markel. My sincere prayers will be with you all. Janet L. Ziolkowski
Janet L. Ziolkowski
Work
September 9, 2021
