MORGAN, Emmett J., 76, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Hebron Presbyterian Church, located at 1040 Shallow Well Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103. Following the memorial service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Hermitage Country Club from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Hermitage Country Club, 1248 Hermitage Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103. Emmett was born in Richmond, Va. to Emmett Joseph Morgan and Mary Repass Morgan on August 30, 1945. He attended high school at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va. He graduated from the University of Richmond in 1967. He married Brenda Drummond on September 5, 1981. Emmett was senior executive for major insurance companies throughout a distinguished working career. His last position was with Richmond-based Markel Corporation. He served our country honorably as part of the United States Army at Fort Knox, Ky., earning the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. Since 1984, Emmett was an active member of Hermitage Country Club. He served on the board in numerous committee roles and was president of the club from 1993 to 1995. Emmett was affectionately known as the "Mayor of the Taproom." He made it a point to get to know anyone that passed through the doors of the Greatest Room in Golf. He enjoyed a good cigar, a dirty martini and was delighted to have you join him in civil conversation. Emmett's insightful influence on Hermitage culture, combined with his unrivaled passion for fellow members, junior golf and, importantly, Hermitage employees, is a lasting legacy. Emmett was Hermitage. Emmett was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Repass Morgan and Emmett Joseph Morgan. Emmett is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Morgan; sisters, Beverly Morgan, Carolyn Akers (Greg) and Beth Giddings (Brian); son, Christopher Scott Morgan; and granddaughter, Mackenzie Vanderlaan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent toThe Emmett J. Morgan-Junior Valentine Scholarship Fund, 1248 Hermitage Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.