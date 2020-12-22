WILLIAMS, Ercell, Sr., age 80, of Richmond, departed this life December 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Otelia Williams; one daughter, Ershelle Williams; one son, Ercell Williams Jr. (Cassandra); three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, four sisters, one brother, one aunt, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, six sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Williams can be viewed Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral and burial will be in Warrenton, North Carolina.