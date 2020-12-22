Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ercell Williams Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
WILLIAMS, Ercell, Sr., age 80, of Richmond, departed this life December 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Otelia Williams; one daughter, Ershelle Williams; one son, Ercell Williams Jr. (Cassandra); three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, four sisters, one brother, one aunt, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, six sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Williams can be viewed Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral and burial will be in Warrenton, North Carolina.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Deepest sympathy, Ercell was a great friend of my uncles in Wise, NC.
Irene Washington
December 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results