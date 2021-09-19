DAVIS, Mr. Eric A., 58, of Florida, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. A private service was held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Richmond, Va. Eric was artistic, a free spirit and lived life on his own terms. He was preceded in death by Catherine Davis; and is survived by his loving family, Arthur E. Davis; Shawn E. Davis, Annette Davis Cull; and nieces, Chelsea and Sydney Woods. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.