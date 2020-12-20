PETERS, Eric Gordon, Sr., died December 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Sarah "Sally" Myers Peters after a 58-year marriage. Born April 15, 1939, in Wilmington, Delaware, he was the son of the late Harold Gordon Peters and Mary Letitia Wivel Peters.
Mr. Peters grew up in Chesterfield County, Virginia, where his father worked as the Master Mechanic at Hercules Powder Company in Hopewell, Virginia. He attended public schools in Chester, Virginia, where he distinguished himself as a superior student early, with continued academic leadership and honors through high school. He attended UVA with scholarships, receiving many distinctions while a student in Engineering School. He was a member of the Raven Society, Omicron Delta Kappa, Tau Beta Pi and Phi Eta Sigma. He was president of the Engineering School for one year and graduated receiving an NROTC commission in the Marine Corps. Mr. Peters served in the Marine Corps as an officer for six years, serving duty with his wife and children in Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, Morocco and Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1968.
Mr. Peters attended law school at UVA and served as a law clerk with the late Honorable Governor Albertis Harrison in Lawrenceville, Virginia. Moving to Lynchburg in 1972, he worked for the late A.B. "Tom" Davies and later went into private practice after serving several years as Commonwealth Attorney and later Commissioner of Accounts. He served the community as President of the Lynchburg Bar Association, Kiwanis Club and other leadership positions at Centenary United Methodist Church. Members of the police force were some of his favorite people.
Mr. Peters loved the outdoors, particularly camping and canoeing. He served Boy Scout Troop 29 with scout master Al Richards for a number of years, going on all the camping trips. He participated in the Virginia Ten Miler for several years and was very fond of jogging and bicycling. The bateau festival gave him a great deal of pleasure and adventure.
He is survived by four children, of whom he was very proud: Eric Gordon Peters Jr., Esq. (Lisa), Colonel Robert Manson Peters (Lisa), Charlotte Wynn Peters Franzen (Eric) and Sarah Letitia Scott Peters Nitz (Dwayne). His eight grandchildren are Zachary Myers Peters, Johnathan Ashby Peters, Elizabeth Kinnan Peters, Lucy Wynn Franzen, Eleanor Baker Franzen, Henry Gordon Nitz, Robert Winslow Nitz and Thomas Scott Nitz. He is also survived by a sister, Holly Stemler Peters and her husband, Sanford Gurian, of Roanoke.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg, P.O. Box 4372, Lynchburg, Va. 24502.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.