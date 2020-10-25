WOLK, Eric Quentin "Rick", was born in Baltimore, Md., on December 28, 1942, and passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. He was the son of Alice Wolk Sherrod (Oscar) and the late Sgt. Alex Wolk (USAR).



Rick is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen Kingcaid; his children, Scott (Tracy) of Roanoke, Paige and Matt of Richmond; his brother, Steve (Karen) of Atlanta; sister, Dede Taliaferro (Sam) of Richmond; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, seven nieces and nephews; and his stepchildren, Terri-Anne and Michael Nosal and Mark Kingcaid.



Rick was a radio DJ for WRVA, a licensed pilot and a Navy veteran. He served on the USS Taconic and in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Most recently he was the owner of Hanover Pools. He loved music, dogs, coffee and his family and will be missed by all.



In honor of his beloved rescue dogs, Maggie and Teddy, donations can be made in his name to RACC or Hanover Humane Society.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.