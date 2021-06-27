Menu
Eric Matthew Shipshinski
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
SHIPSHINSKI, Eric Matthew, 36, of Henrico, passed away on June 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his brother, Linwood Christopher Shipshinski. He is survived by his loving parents, Donna Kay Huff and George E. Shipshinski Jr.; aunts, Vicki Coxon and Betty Luck; cousins, Johnny and Laura Coxon; his faithful friend, James Schell Jr.; and many other aunts, uncles and friends who will miss him. Eric never met a stranger, and his greatest joy was playing his guitar for himself and others. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Bliley's – 8510 Staples Mill Road. In lieu of flowers, please honor Eric's memory by helping a friend when you see them struggling. Condolences may be made at blileys.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Eric/Matt you will be missed so much. I loved your Facebook posts, they would start my day off with a smile. I love our talks and the time we spent together. Love you my friend.....
Bonnie
Friend
June 28, 2021
My prayers are with you all. Eric was a very kind, loving person. I am so saddened to see he has passed away.
Brenda Mills
June 27, 2021
