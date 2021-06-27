SHIPSHINSKI, Eric Matthew, 36, of Henrico, passed away on June 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his brother, Linwood Christopher Shipshinski. He is survived by his loving parents, Donna Kay Huff and George E. Shipshinski Jr.; aunts, Vicki Coxon and Betty Luck; cousins, Johnny and Laura Coxon; his faithful friend, James Schell Jr.; and many other aunts, uncles and friends who will miss him. Eric never met a stranger, and his greatest joy was playing his guitar for himself and others. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Bliley's – 8510 Staples Mill Road. In lieu of flowers, please honor Eric's memory by helping a friend when you see them struggling. Condolences may be made at blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.