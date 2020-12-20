Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Erich Anton Presser
PRESSER, Erich Anton, 84, of Mechanicsville, from Munich, Germany, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as a sister and stepbrother in Germany; and is survived by his wife of 32 years, Beverly Presser; daughter, Rita Presser; three stepsons, Les Shelton, Lance Diehr (Bonnie) and Scott Diehr; four stepgrandchildren, Kelly and Keith Shelton, Austin and Bryan Diehr; three stepgreat-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Erline Goodwyn; as well as his family remaining in Germany. Growing up in Germany during WWII, Erich came to America at age 19 and gave back by serving for 3.5 years in the U.S. Army. He retired from Hauni Richmond. Erich was raised Catholic in Germany, and served as an Altar Boy. He played soccer with the German-American Soccer League, scoring the only goal against Germany during the Tobacco Bowl. A decorated skier with the Richmond Ski Club, Erich enjoyed shooting at the range and dancing. A celebration of Erich's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the veteran's organization of your choice. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Thinking of you and family
Gloria Ethiet
December 25, 2020
Thinking of you and family
Glória Ethiet
December 25, 2020
Beverly I'm very sorry to hear of Erichs passing. We shared a many a laughs at Hauni. Rest in peace ole friend.
Martha Lee
December 24, 2020
Beverly I'm am so very sorry to hear,about Erich,he will definitely be missed and I will keep both you and Erich in all of my prayers.
Gail Crumbley
December 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathy, Beverly. Erich was such a vibrant, happy man. We feel your sorrow and loss. Shirley and George
Shirley Morelock
December 21, 2020
Beverly, we are so sorry for your loss. Love & Prayers for you
Connie Dean & Douglas Dean
December 20, 2020
Beverly, we are so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to you and your family. Such a wonderful person
Linda Knight
December 20, 2020
Beverly, Wes and I are so sorry to learn of Eric´s death. He was always so much fun to be with and always a part of our "Springer gang!". Please know that we are here to support you in any way we can. Sending prayers and love to you and your family. Nancy and Wes
Nancy and Wes Carver
December 19, 2020
Dear Beverly, We just found out about Eric's death tonight, 12/19. My heart is breaking for you. James and I send you our deepest sympathy. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We are here for you when you are ready to talk. Eric was a fine man, and he will be missed by all who knew him. God bless you and your family. Love, James and Shirley
James and Shirley Uzel
December 19, 2020
