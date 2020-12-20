PRESSER, Erich Anton, 84, of Mechanicsville, from Munich, Germany, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as a sister and stepbrother in Germany; and is survived by his wife of 32 years, Beverly Presser; daughter, Rita Presser; three stepsons, Les Shelton, Lance Diehr (Bonnie) and Scott Diehr; four stepgrandchildren, Kelly and Keith Shelton, Austin and Bryan Diehr; three stepgreat-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Erline Goodwyn; as well as his family remaining in Germany. Growing up in Germany during WWII, Erich came to America at age 19 and gave back by serving for 3.5 years in the U.S. Army. He retired from Hauni Richmond. Erich was raised Catholic in Germany, and served as an Altar Boy. He played soccer with the German-American Soccer League, scoring the only goal against Germany during the Tobacco Bowl. A decorated skier with the Richmond Ski Club, Erich enjoyed shooting at the range and dancing. A celebration of Erich's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the veteran's organization of your choice. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.