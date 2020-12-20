Dear Beverly, We just found out about Eric's death tonight, 12/19. My heart is breaking for you. James and I send you our deepest sympathy. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We are here for you when you are ready to talk. Eric was a fine man, and he will be missed by all who knew him. God bless you and your family. Love, James and Shirley

James and Shirley Uzel December 19, 2020