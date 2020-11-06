Menu
Erika Peck
PECK, Erika, 79, of Hopewell, Va., passed away November 4, 2020. Born in Ansbach, Germany, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Buckner. She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Peck; children, Brenda (Darrell), Jimmy (Donice), Nelson (Bridgett), Sheila (Ronnie), Sharon; grandchildren, Jeremy (Carleigh), Joshua, Ryan, Erika (Levi), Marie (Mike), Amy, Ian, Nelson Jr., Madison; and numerous great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday November 7, 2020, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the chapel. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860
Nov
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860
