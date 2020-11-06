PECK, Erika, 79, of Hopewell, Va., passed away November 4, 2020. Born in Ansbach, Germany, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Buckner. She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Peck; children, Brenda (Darrell), Jimmy (Donice), Nelson (Bridgett), Sheila (Ronnie), Sharon; grandchildren, Jeremy (Carleigh), Joshua, Ryan, Erika (Levi), Marie (Mike), Amy, Ian, Nelson Jr., Madison; and numerous great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday November 7, 2020, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the chapel. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2020.