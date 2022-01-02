Erline was a beautiful Christian lady & I attended church w/her for many years. One rainy Sunday morning, I saw her in the lobby @ FMB & she was all dressed in bright yellow/green & looked so pretty. I had on dark colors & I remarked about our choice of colors. She said, " I had a teacher, years ago that told me to wear bright clothing on a cloudy/rainy day and it would make you feel better & cheerful." I've never forgotten that & practice doing so! She not only always looked pretty on the outside, but her heart was beautiful too!! My condolences to all the family-she's in Heaven.

Gloria Anderson Blackwell January 2, 2022