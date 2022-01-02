Menu
Erline Haynes Traylor Goodwyn
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
GOODWYN, Erline Haynes Traylor, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was born on January 11, 1926 to the late Walter Lee and Opal Haynes. She was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Fuller (Lionel); husbands, Lloyd Lee Traylor and Hilton W. Goodwyn; and a son-in-law, Erich Presser. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly T. Presser; stepson, David Goodwyn (Susan); stepdaughter, Faye Goodwyn; grandsons, Lance Diehr (Bonnie) and Scott Diehr; great-grandsons, Austin and Bryan Diehr (Liz); stepgranddaughter, Rita Presser; and other stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Goodwyn graduated from John Marshall High School and retired from C&O Railroad. She was a longtime member of Fairmount Memorial Baptist Church. She loved traveling, collecting and above all, spending time with her family. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
Hanover, VA
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Erline was a beautiful Christian lady & I attended church w/her for many years. One rainy Sunday morning, I saw her in the lobby @ FMB & she was all dressed in bright yellow/green & looked so pretty. I had on dark colors & I remarked about our choice of colors. She said, " I had a teacher, years ago that told me to wear bright clothing on a cloudy/rainy day and it would make you feel better & cheerful." I've never forgotten that & practice doing so! She not only always looked pretty on the outside, but her heart was beautiful too!! My condolences to all the family-she's in Heaven.
Gloria Anderson Blackwell
January 2, 2022
