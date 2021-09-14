GREEN, Mrs. Erma "Lady Bug", age 63, of Richmond, departed this life September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Ivy L. Smith. She is survived by three daughters, Belinda Dandridge, Vinnie Green and Sashawn Green; four grandchildren; one sister, Cynthia Smith; three brothers, Alphonso Jones (Deborah), Johnnie Smith (Jill) and Marvin Smith; four aunts, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Green can be viewed Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Rev. Anthony Franklin officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Thursday.