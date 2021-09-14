Menu
Erma "Lady Bug" Green
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
GREEN, Mrs. Erma "Lady Bug", age 63, of Richmond, departed this life September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Ivy L. Smith. She is survived by three daughters, Belinda Dandridge, Vinnie Green and Sashawn Green; four grandchildren; one sister, Cynthia Smith; three brothers, Alphonso Jones (Deborah), Johnnie Smith (Jill) and Marvin Smith; four aunts, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Green can be viewed Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Rev. Anthony Franklin officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
With Deepest Sympathy Cypress and family Princess and Jaqualin
Cypress
September 19, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 14, 2021
