CRUTE, Erneshela Perry, 30, departed this life December 16, 2021. She is survived by five children and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.