COMER, Ernest "Talmon", Jr., of Varina, passed away peacefully at his home after a lengthy illness. As always, his loving wife, Brenda and his dog, Thanks were by his side. Talmon was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and India Comer; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Minnie Worley. In addition to his wife of 44 years, Brenda Worley Comer; and Thanks, Talmon is also survived by his sister, Kathy Altman (Garland) of Long Beach, Calif.; sisters-in-law, Janet Johnson (Don) and Robin Goodman (Jayme); niece, Jodie Crabill (Michael); nephews, Jay Bostain (Kourtney), Ryan and Scott Goodman; great-nephews, Jackson and Grayson Bostain; and great-nieces, Charlee and Mattie Crabill. Too numerous to mention are extended family members and lifelong friends that Talmon cherished and considered family. Talmon was a 1968 graduate of Varina High School and a 1972 graduate of University of Richmond with a degree in Psychology. After graduation, he was drafted in the U.S. Army and stationed at Walter Reed Hospital and Bangkok, Thailand. He served as a Field Research Analyst in the Neuropsychology Division, where he was highly regarded for his exceptional character and work ethic and received numerous commendations for his service. After his honorable discharge, his employment career began with Richfood Inc., where he worked as Employment Manager. After Richfood, he worked for Owens and Minor as Human Resources Director and finally at the age of 50 fulfilled a dream and became self-employed as a home improvement contractor under the name Taldon with his friend, Don Massey. Talmon was a true outdoorsman, enjoying all sports. He had a passion for horses, spending much of his young life at Warwick Stables. In 2000, the purchase of his happy place, the BeachComer's Blue Bayou on the Chesapeake Bay, brought 17 years of joy and endless memories with friends and family. Talmon brought so much joy and unconditional love to his family and friends. He will be missed but never forgotten, leaving all with lasting memories of a life well lived. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be made to www.nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.