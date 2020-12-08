Menu
Ernest Warren Delaney
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave
Lawrenceville, VA


DELANEY, Ernest Warren, 88, passed away at home on Friday, December 4, 2020. He joins his beloved wife of 60 years, Ernestine, in the arms of the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Loreta Delaney; and brothers, Robert Delaney and Harry Frazier. He is survived by his daughter, Kim Kinney and her husband, Chuck; and grandsons, Brian and David Kinney. He is also survived by his nephew, Le Frazier and his wife, Gabby. Warren retired to the Richmond area after 32 years with Ingersoll Rand to be near his daughter and her family. He and his wife enjoyed many years of active retirement with involvement with their church, Staples Mill Road Baptist, and travels. Warren was also active with the American Red Cross, including serving at the 9/11 site and in Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina. A graveside service will be held at Bethel Church Cemetery in Alberta, Va., on December 10, at 2 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Red Cross, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bethel Church Cemetery in Alberta
VA
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
Warren & 'Tine' were members of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, where I met them, for many years prior to being members of Staples Mill Road. I enjoyed knowing both of them. Sorry for this loss to the family....know Warren will be missed.
Beverly Rudd
December 10, 2020
