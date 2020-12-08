DELANEY, Ernest Warren, 88, passed away at home on Friday, December 4, 2020. He joins his beloved wife of 60 years, Ernestine, in the arms of the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Loreta Delaney; and brothers, Robert Delaney and Harry Frazier. He is survived by his daughter, Kim Kinney and her husband, Chuck; and grandsons, Brian and David Kinney. He is also survived by his nephew, Le Frazier and his wife, Gabby. Warren retired to the Richmond area after 32 years with Ingersoll Rand to be near his daughter and her family. He and his wife enjoyed many years of active retirement with involvement with their church, Staples Mill Road Baptist, and travels. Warren was also active with the American Red Cross, including serving at the 9/11 site and in Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina. A graveside service will be held at Bethel Church Cemetery in Alberta, Va., on December 10, at 2 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Red Cross, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.